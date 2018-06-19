Moldex3D Releases Version R16

In Moldex3D R16, users will benefit from a new flow analysis solution, which can reduce the time it takes to determine the best gating location, speeding up the design-to-analysis cycle, the company notes. With the new flow analysis-Quick Flow, users can rapidly test multiple gating iterations and quickly apply the optimal gate location to a regular flow analysis for in-depth validation and optimization.

Expanding on the capabilities of previous versions, Moldex3D R16 extends the non-matching mesh technology to mold inserts and mold plates, making it easier and simpler for users to simulate the entire mold by automatically generating solid meshes on non-matching faces. Additionally, Moldex3D R16 allows users to assign material properties to each individual mold component and visualize the temperature variation over the parting plane to optimize cycle time.

Moldex3D R16 provides more simulation capabilities and performance improvements to increase the reliability of numerical simulation results, the company adds.

New Coupled Viscoelasticity-Flow Analysis

Moldex3D R16 offers new Viscoelasticity-Flow (VE-Flow) Analysis, which employs a coupling approach to realistically capture the real-world viscoelastic flow behaviors. The possibility of coupling viscoelasticity to flow enables more accurate predictions of warpage, optical properties and flow-induced issues to meet stringent quality demands.

Lightweight Composite Simulation

Moldex3D Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) Analysis now supports warp analysis and enables users to directly import the deformation of the fiber mat from LS-DYNA for a better assessment of structural performance. Fiber orientation predictive capabilities have been deepened in this version by adding a new and patented simulation approach, which combines the Herschel-Bulkley model with yield stress and the Cross-WLF Viscosity model.

Hot Runner Valve Pin Movement

The new release also supports the simulation of valve pin movement, allowing users to take the influences of pin position and velocity into account during flow simulation. This can help validate the effectiveness of using pin movement technology to prevent flow marks and other cosmetic defects.

The new features in version R16 of Moldex3D Studio further streamline workflows to optimize the overall efficiency of simulations. With version R16, users will benefit from the model healing tool to automatically repair the imported geometry before generating Boundary Layer Mesh (BLM) in Moldex3D Studio, which reduces model preparation time.

Moldex3D R16 frees users from repetitive manual tasks by automating the entire simulation workflow with Moldex3D API, providing more intelligent experiences and increased productivity for users. Moldex3D API allows users to customize the simulation workflow with predefined parameters, removing human error to ensure simulation consistency.

“Major features and functions of this release are driven primarily by our customers’ feedback,” says David Hsu, President of Product Development at Moldex3D. “By providing greater efficiency enhancements and more reliable simulation technology, we are fulfilling our promise to help our customers solve the most complex plastics engineering problems in the most efficient manner possible.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.