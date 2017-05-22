Mosaic Manufacturing Launches Multi-Material Software for 3D Printing

Mosaic Manufacturing has introduced CANVAS, a universal software platform built especially for multi-material, multi-color printing.

The platform is not open source, however. CANVAS will be compatible with the Ultimaker 3, BCN3D Sigma R17 and other .gcode/.x3g multi-material 3D printers.

The CANVAS first release will be as a multi-material slicer that intuitively allows the assignment of color to models, according to the company.

In addition, the CANVAS customizer is being developed with designer-friendly tools and a simple interface. The customization area within CANVAS is built to give you control over the products you print, even if you are not an advanced CAD designer, the company reports. This will allow users to customize geometries, materials, aesthetics and functional properties.

It will be powered by a CAD engine that will enable it to support the simplest to the most complex of products, the company says.

The cloud-based platform will allow users to store and share printer settings, files and their models.

Currently, the platform is in the beta phase, and its release date has not been announced. CANVAS will launch as a free platform. Over time, the company says it intends to launch premium functionality.

