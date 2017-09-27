Moxa Enhances IIoT Gateways via Microsoft and OPC Partnership

Moxa has partnered with Microsoft and the OPC Foundation to develop the MC-1121, an industrial-grade IoT gateway with an integrated OPC UA Publisher module. By using Windows 10 IoT and OPC UA Publisher, it provides a means to get data from field side devices securely to the cloud for analytics and monitoring through a dashboard, according to Moxa. The MC-1121 gives system integrators a scalable, flexible solution for their projects.

Moxa has been working with the OPC Foundation and Microsoft to adopt the functionality of OPC UA. Moxa hardware is being used for Windows 10 IoT testing, and an OPC UA Starter Kit is being assembled as a collaboration between Moxa, Microsoft and the OPC Foundation. Moxa also planned to host a live demo at the 2017 IoT Expo in Taipei to show how easy it is to collect data from various devices and sensors-such as temperature, coolant oil level, and other signals-and send it to Microsoft Azure in the cloud by using the OPC UA Publisher module in Windows 10 IoT.

Moxa’s MC-1121 Series IIoT gateways deliver your device data to the cloud with support for Microsoft’s OPC UA Publisher module, enabling users to get data into Azure IoT Hub. These IIoT gateways include a variety of interfaces to connect to your Ethernet, serial, and I/O devices, and can be used in conjunction with Microsoft Connected Device Studio.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.