Moxa Releases IIoT Gateway Kit With Built-in Amazon Web Services Support

Moxa has launched the IIoT (industrial internet of things) Gateway Starter Kit, which includes built-in support for Amazon Web Services (AWS). This data-acquisition-ready kit provides a ready-to-use platform designed to simplify development of IIoT solutions by providing what is needed to get data from edge devices to cloud services, and with very little programming required.

The main component of the starter kit is ThingsPro Gateway, a ready-to-run data-acquisition software platform that is made to simplify transferring edge data to the cloud.

ThingsPro Gateway provides a Modbus framework to connect with Modbus RTU/TCP devices and SCADA systems. It also includes network support for 4G connectivity, wireless failover, firewalls and VPN to ensure that data can be securely retrieved from remote field sites.

To get data into the cloud, it has built-in client support for services such as AWS IoTand Cirrus Link Sparkplug. By integrating the AWS IoT Device SDK, ThingsPro Gateway lets you set up tags and devices on AWS IoT. You can then transfer field data to various AWS cloud services-such as Amazon Kinesis, AWS Lambda and Amazon S3-to collect, process and store data. The starter kit also supports running AWS Greengrass to perform computing, messaging, data caching and sync functions locally. Furthermore, with the built-in Cirrus Link Sparkplug SDK, you can connect your IIoT Gateway to the Inductive Automation Ignition Platform or another MQTT server.

“The value of IIoT gateways is in connecting edge devices and taking the necessary data to the cloud,” says Johnny Fang, a product manager in Moxa’s Embedded Computing Division. “To enable faster integration between things in the field and services on the cloud and to help users to get their solutions to market sooner, we’re actively working to add support for more and more cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Google IoT Core, and Schneider Wonderware in the coming releases.”

ThingsPro Gateway also includes C and Python APIs designed to accelerate your application development.

The other main component is the UC-8112 Edge Computer – an industrial-grade ready-to-deploy communication-centric computing platform that includes a 1 GHz ARM processor, 512 MB RAM, two LAN ports, and two serial ports, all in a compact, palm-sized rugged box. It is available in a wide temperature model that can operate in harsh environments from to -40 to 75°C. It also has a wide range of wireless accessories available to add LTE or Wi-Fi connectivity if needed.

The IIoT Gateway Starter Kit is created for remote monitoring, data acquisition and data processing applications for a variety of IIoT applications, including solar energy, wind power, electric vehicle charging stations, water and wastewater monitoring, and smart manufacturing.

For more info, visit Moxa.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.