MSC Delivers Aero-Acoustics Solution to Overcome Noise Issues

MSC Software has coupled its acoustic simulation software Actran and SC/Tetra, MSC’s newest computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis system. This coupling of the two products, according to the company, provides users with accurate results of aero-acoustic simulations and better engineered designs for optimal fluid dynamics and acoustics performances.

Acoustic results computed by Actran software complement the aerodynamic analysis performed by SC/Tetra. The results produced by an SC/Tetra aerodynamic analysis can now be exported in a CFD general notation system (CGNS) format and subsequently used as the input to Actran to determine the aero-acoustic noise sources in given system. The acoustic propagation of these noise sources can then be calculated inside Actran to provide users with an accurate evaluation of the noise level and directivity of their designs, the company notes.

Users can access this CFD/Acoustics coupling with MSC One, the company’s token-based licensing system.

For more information, visit MSC Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.