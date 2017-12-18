MSC Nastran 2018.0 Delivers Extended Modeling Capabilities

MSC Software Corporation has released MSC Nastran 2018.0.

MSC Nastran is a FEA solver that enables simulation of various multidisciplinary engineering problems for aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, manufacturing and other high-tech industries.

MSC Nastran 2018.0 delivers new assembly modeling techniques that allow engineers to easily create, combine and manage multilevel assemblies for complex structural models.

Engineers can now expand the depth of their simulations by accurately implementing the frequency dependent material properties of MSC Nastran 21018.0 for design and noise abatement of automotive and aerospace vehicles.

Most complex structures have very large model sizes thus, requiring an extended period of time to solve. MSC Nastran 2018.0 features high-performance computing (HPC) methods that are enhanced to provide optimal solution and deliver a faster turnaround for large simulation models. The efficient calculation methods of MSC Nastran 2018.0 can accelerate your simulation.

For more info, visit MSC Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.