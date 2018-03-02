MSC Software Introduces MSC Apex Harris Hawk

MSC Software Corporation announces the eighth release of MSC Apex, the company’s next-generation computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform.

MSC Apex’s latest release, Harris Hawk, delivers a composite modeling and simulation experience that closely mimics the steps of the manufacturing process. Instead of using finite element abstractions, MSC Apex allows engineers to manipulate physical representation such as fabric, layups, plies, panels and zones. Within a few hours, MSC Apex users can become efficient with composite modeling and on-the-fly failure calculation.

“MSC Apex gives EcoFlight the tools it needs to fulfill many of our aerospace and motorsport engineering analysis requirements,” says John Wighton, director at EcoFlight. “The composite functionality in Apex Harris Hawk embeds methodology and capability, which greatly improved process efficiency. We couple the advanced composites capabilities of MSC Apex with MSC Nastran to give consulting clients a flexible and fast capability at a cost-effective price.”

Modeling productivity –This release introduces a geometry tool for surface extensions to eliminate manual rework and to allow engineers to automate model preparation tasks. Generative tie connections for assembly creation now takes minutes instead of hours. Users can now create large assemblies of parts using mesh dependent connections while preserving the product structure. MSC Apex Harris Hawk also features a high-performing hex-meshing tool to help users mesh complex solid geometries.

Complete structural analysis –MSC Apex Harris Hawk expands its structural analysis capabilities with support for multi-events static analysis. Users can now manage multiple load cases. It also features the ability to define prestiffening in the linear bucking scenario. The new model browser-picking tool better supports result processing for model introspection.

–MSC Apex Harris Hawk expands its structural analysis capabilities with support for multi-events static analysis. Users can now manage multiple load cases. It also features the ability to define prestiffening in the linear bucking scenario. The new model browser-picking tool better supports result processing for model introspection. Open and complementary–Beyond modeling productivity and structural analysis completeness, MSC Apex Harris Hawk continues to build on an open and interoperable framework with a full set of Python Scripting APIs for conceptual modeling iterations and interoperability for MSC Nastran-Patran with exporting of scenarios.

