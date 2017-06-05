MSC Software Offers 7th-Generation CAE Platform

MSC Software Corporation has announced the seventh release of MSC Apex, a computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform.

With its latest release, Grizzly, MSC Apex delivers a solution to expedite modeling and validation tasks in an integrated and generative workflow for rapidly iterating on the design to validate stiffness, strength and stability of large assemblies.

Apex Grizzly is expected to be available this month. Some noteworthy features include:

Modeling productivity — the release introduces a new geometry clean-up and de-featuring tool to eliminate manual rework and allow the user to automate model preparation tasks. A new implementation of glue and tie connections speeds-up assembly creation from hours to minutes, according to the company, and allows users to create large assemblies of parts using mesh dependent connections while preserving the product structure.

Complete structural analysis — the release expends on the application structural analysis capabilities with support for multi-events buckling analysis allowing the user to manage multiple load cases. Grizzly also features new dynamics capabilities with integrated Fast Fourier Transform allowing users to enter time-dependent dynamic data.

Integrated and Generative — MSC Apex offers new analysis readiness remedy tools and user experience for scenario set-up, model validation and simulation execution, which the company says facilitates incremental validation and rapidly iterating on design alternatives.

MSC Apex Grizzly also features a Macro record/replay capability to help users develop python scripts to automate geometry modeling, meshing and scenario set-up tasks.

