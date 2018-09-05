MSI Delivers New Premium Notebook for Content Creators

MSI, high-performance computing hardware provider, offers its new notebook designed specifically for content creators and professionals, the P65. The P65 system is designed with high-end specs, a thin-bezel display and long-lasting battery life.

Its processor and dedicated graphics give users power to edit raw HD or 4K video, create motion graphics and fly through complicated spreadsheets on the go. The P65 also features a suite of ports including an SD card reader, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, micro-DisplayPort and an ethernet jack.

The P65’s 15-in. screen features MSI’s True Color 2.0 technology. Each panel undergoes a factory calibration process, so each color is displayed with precision, the company reports. The P65 offers close to 100% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum. The IPS-level, 4.9-mm thin-bezel panel is built for those who need color accuracy when editing photos or videos.

The P65 features Intel’s 8th-generation Core i7 processor and up to a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU. The P65 uses MSI’s Cooler Boost Trinity, the same system found in its gaming laptops, to keep the notebook cool even during intense workloads.

“For a long time, MSI has just been recognized as a leader in PC gaming hardware,” says Sam Chern, MSI assistant vice president of Global Marketing. “With the P65, we’re investing deeply in professionals and content creators, bringing them high performance for all of their everyday tasks. We have taken the lessons we’ve learned from our years of experience in making gaming hardware and used it to create a beautiful, professional notebook that is more powerful than any laptop in its class.”

The P65 features a slim, portable form factor. With its ultra-light aluminum chassis, the P65 weighs just 4.14 lbs. and measures 0.69 in. thick. However, the slim design does not sacrifice battery life. The P65 has an 82Whr battery for up to nine hours of regular use. In addition to the productivity features, the P65 uses a Windows Hello Certified fingerprint sensor for a privacy business security solution and supports Microsoft’s Cortana voice-enabled digital assistant.

The P65 will be available in both silver and a limited-edition white. The White Limited Edition shares many of the same specifications as the Silver Edition, but comes with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU, Hi-Res Audio and Thunderbolt 3. The Silver Edition will be available with either a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or GTX 1050 Ti. The White Limited Edition also comes in a wooden box and includes an extended one-year warranty and protective laptop sleeve.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.