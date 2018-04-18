MSI Unveils Desktop Workstation and Updated Mobile Workstations

MSI has innovated its workstation line with the Vortex W25 and updated WT75, WS63 and WE series of mobile workstations. Of note, the Vortex W25 is a 2.5L desktop powered by NVIDIA’s Quadro P5200 GPU.

“The Vortex W25 is one of the smallest and most capable workstations on the market,” says Andy Tung, president of MSI. “We first created the chassis for powerful gaming performance with the Vortex G25, but we believe the innovative design will translate easily to those who need desktop-grade power in a small form factor.”

In addition to its graphics card, the Vortex W25 also comes equipped with the latest Intel eighth-generation processor. The new processor with its six cores of computing power, is up to 30% more powerful than the previous generation, the company reports. The Quadro GPU provides up to 40% more performance than its predecessor. These performance upgrades make the Vortex W25 applicable for high-end 3D or VR tasks. Additionally, the Vortex W25 is cooled by MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan thermal solution.

MSI is expanding its ISV Certifications in 2018 with the additions of Autodesk Revit, ANSYS, Autodesk Moldflow, and Dassault Catia certifications.

With its small size, the Vortex W25 hides easily in the office. It is VESA Mount supported, allowing the compact PC to be easily attached to the back of monitors to save desk space. It also features a rapid disassembly design for a fast and easy way to remove the top cover without tools. The dual NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3/SATA SSD Combo slots, 2.5-in. hard driveand dual DDR4-2400 slots are all easily accessible.

The WE series has also been updated with the newest Intel eighth-generation processors and NVIDIA Quadro GPUs. Additionally, the WE series will be available with Intel Xeon processors, a processor built to make the workstation more durable for long-term use, the company reports. It also now features a Windows Hello Certified fingerprint lock.

The newest WT75 are powered by Intel’s eighth-generation Xeon desktop CPU for up to 50% better performance and NVIDIA’s Pascal generation of Quadro GPUs for up to 40% better performance. In addition to the performance upgrade, the new WT75 gains a Windows Hello Certified fingerprint lock and a smartcard reader. It also uses Intel Authenticate for hardware-enhanced identity protection.

The WS63, with its updated Intel eighth-generation processor and NVIDIA Quadro graphics, is up to 40% faster in CPU and GPU tasks. Its Cooler Boost Trinity thermal solution has also been redesigned to feature up to 20% better airflow than the previous generation.

The updated WS63 also features a Windows Hello Certified fingerprint lock for biometric security. In addition to the fingerprint lock, the WS63 features Intel’s vPro technology for enterprise-grade security management.

The Vortex W25 is available now for $2,049 at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg. The updated WT75, WS63 and WE series will be available later this summer.

For more info, visit MSI.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.