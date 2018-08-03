MultiMechanics and Fortify Collaborate with 3D Printing Efforts

MultiMechanics, a developer of composite modeling and simulation software, and Fortify, an additive manufacturing company specialized in composite material systems, have established a strategic technology partnership to improve the predictability of composite 3D printing. As part of the partnership, Fortify will use MultiMechanics’ flagship product, MultiMech, to predict the structural integrity of printed parts before printing, and help optimize the design by controlling the fiber orientation throughout the structure.

Additionally, R&D will be performed to further enhance Fortify’s print analysis software, INFORM, and generate microstructures using their Fluxprint process based on microstructure analyses performed in MultiMech.

With the Fortify print analysis software and Fluxprint printing capabilities, MultiMech will act as a tool to provide the required feedback for closed-loop iterative design of composite parts with optimized fiber orientation. This collaboration will enable users to optimize the design and manufacture of parts to fit specific applications, the companies report.

“We see a definite need for better predictability in 3D printing, and we believe that our application poses a unique use case for the MultiMechanics software. The resulting printed parts take full advantage of the strength-to-weight benefits of composite materials to a degree of resolution and complexity not possible before,” says Josh Martin, CEO of Fortify.

“We have a few exciting projects in the pipeline that will benefit from the use of MultiMech, including end-use components for industrial UAVs, and injection molding tools,” says Martin.

As the two startups continue to expand, MultiMechanics and Fortify plan to integrate the MultiMech API in Fortify printers. The simulation capabilities of MultiMechanics would then be available to users of Fortify, giving engineers full control over the 3D printing process, from design and testing to final production.

“We are excited to partner with Fortify because both companies offer users the ability to control microstructural design at every single point of a product. Fortify allows that in the real world, while MultiMechanics enables that virtually,” says Leandro Castro, CEO of MultiMechanics. “This strong synergy removes design constraints to create truly optimized parts.”

For more info, visit MultiMechanics and Fortify.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.