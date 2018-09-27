MultiMechanics Joins Siemens’ Solution Partner Program

MultiMechanics, a developer of multiscale material modeling and simulation software, announces that it will integrate its flagship product, MultiMech, with Siemens’ Simcenter portfolio. This partnership brings the ability to zoom into the material microstructure and connect material behavior to overall part performance directly within Siemens PLM Software’s Simcenter portfolio.

This partnership will enable Siemens’ Simcenter 3D users to easily enhance their models with MultiMechanics’ multiscale capabilities, helping to bring the ultimate level of understanding of how materials behave and fail, and how that affects part performance. This opens up new opportunities for optimization at the material and part levels.

“We have received a significant number of requests to integrate MultiMech with NX Nastran and are excited to join the Siemens PLM Software partner community and bring TRUE Multiscale technology to users,” states Dr. Flavio Souza, president & CTO of MultiMechanics. “The strength of our two organizations working together can bring significant value to engineers.”

As part of the agreement, MultiMechanics will develop a MultiMech Connector for Simcenter 3D and couple MultiMech solver natively with NX Nastran software. The integrated solution will enable Siemens PLM Software users to easily create or convert existing projects into multiscale models and account for material microstructural design variables in the Simcenter 3D platform.

“We are pleased that MultiMechanics has joined the Siemens Partner Program as a Software & Technology Partner. MultiMech provides our customers complementary solutions that will add value to their simulation software investment,” states Willy Bakkers, vice president of Simulation & Test Solutions for Siemens PLM Software.

MultiMechanics and Siemens PLM Software will collaborate closely to provide advanced capabilities leveraging the unique features of their respective products, as well as fully integrate with other Siemens PLM Software products such as Simcenter Samcef software and the Fibersim portfolio of software for composites engineering.

For more info, visit MultiMechanics.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.