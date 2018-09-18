MultiMechanics Named Finalist for Three Industry Awards

MultiMechanics, a developer of multiscale composite modeling and simulation software, has been selected as a finalist for three industry awards: the Mondial.Tech Startup Award, the CAMX Award and the Award of Composites Excellence (ACE). These awards recognize technologies that are shaping the future of composites and transportation.

The Mondial.Tech Startup Awards recognize technologies in the automotive industry. MultiMechanics has been selected as a finalist for the Material and Weight Reduction category, along with seven other startups, which will be judged by Karl-Heinz Fueller of Daimler and Jean-Claude Le Four of Renault. The pitch competition will be held in Paris, France on October 3 and the winners will be announced shortly after.

The CAMX and ACE Awards are presented at the CAMX event, taking place October 15-18 in Dallas, TX. The CAMX Award recognizes innovations and innovators that are shaping the future of composites and advanced materials, while the ACE Award is hosted by ACMA and is given in recognition of achievement and innovation in technology, manufacturing and product development.

“We are honored to have been selected as a finalist for these three extremely prestigious awards,” says Dr. Flavio Souza, CTO of MultiMechanics. “The work we are doing at MultiMechanics is helping to speed up the adoption of advanced materials, and I am very proud to see our team’s hard work being recognized.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.