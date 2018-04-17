MultiMechanics Releases MultiMech 18.0

MultiMechanics has released MultiMech 18.0, a simulation platform that is designed to enable engineers to perform faster, smarter and more realistic analysis of composites.

The release contains several new features designed to improve accuracy, speed and ease of use, including a data compression algorithm, developed to speed up analysis time by 1,000x. This tool allows computations that used to take days in HPC systems to be solved in minutes, on a laptop.

Another feature is the optimization capability, which can be used for both design optimization and microstructural model setup. Engineers simply need to provide MultiMech with a target mechanical response under different scenarios and the software will automatically find the microstructural design that best fits the desired response.

Yet another highlight is the native Abaqus integration, allowing Abaqus users to easily convert their models to multiscale without learning a new software tool. Abaqus users can now analyze behavior at the microstructural level and test the robustness of their designs by evaluating the effect of manufacturing-induced microstructural defects.

“Major improvements have been achieved with this release. As an example of the speed increases, a very complex 3D multiscale FE model with progressive damage that used to take almost 30 days to run can now be solved in about 30 minutes,” says Flavio Souza, president & CTO of MultiMechanics.

Along with ANSYS and Dassault Systémes’ SIMULIA, MultiMechanics will host a series of webinars that will cover the new features and MultiMech 18.0’s integrations.

For more info, visit MultiMechanics.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.