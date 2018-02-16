Multiphysics Simulation Papers and Posters Publicly Accessible

The 2017 COMSOL Conference, held in seven locations across the globe, brought together thousands of engineers, researchers and designers worldwide. Attendees connected and exchanged best practices in mathematical modeling and multiphysics simulation. Keynote presentations were delivered by industry leaders such as Amgen, W. L. Gore and Associates and STMicroelectronics. Attendees also got a look at how these organizations develop their designs. Many talks shared how to capitalize on the power of multiphysics modeling by expanding its reach through custom simulation apps.

Users of the COMSOL Multiphysics software presented posters and papers sharing their work and insights of numerical simulation. Areas covered include structural mechanics, CFD, heat transfer, electromagnetics, acoustics and chemical engineering. Engineers from MIT, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, among others showed how they are using multiphysics simulation to advance their work.

For more info, visit COMSOL.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.