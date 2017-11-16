Multiple New 3D Print Systems Unveiled

3D Systems recently announced a series of offerings that “will enable the company to uniquely deliver customized solutions to customers.” The offerings include a scalable, fully integrated 3D printing production platform for production-grade materials, a metal additive manufacturing printing system for factory production, an industrial desktop 3D printing system and a new SLS (selective laser sintering) production system. Additionally, the company announced new production plastic and metal materials.

The company says that its new Figure 4 modular, scalable platform produces small, plastic parts with up to a 15x improvement in throughput compared with competitive offerings as well as up to 20% lower part cost than current manufacturing processes. The Figure 4 works with production-grade materials for such applications as end-use durable plastic parts, rapid tooling of molds and master patterns, as well as jigs and fixtures. It can also serve as a replacement of traditional injection molding and cast urethane processes, according to the 3D Systems website.

The company adds that the Figure 4 platform will range from stand-alone configurations with prices starting around $25,000 to highly customized, in-line production systems costing over $1 million.

3D Systems reports that its new DMP 8500 Factory Solution additive manufacturing platform is intended for high-productivity factory production of metal parts and gives you the potential for 24/7 production. The system is made up of integrated, function-specific modules. Each module within the DMP 8500 system is fully integrated with a Removable Print Module (RPM) that’s vacuum-sealable for a controlled print environment and engineered to move between printer and powder modules for a continuous production workflow.

It adds that the DMP 8500 is engineered for uniform, repeatable part quality and with a low total cost of operations (TCO). The company reports that the DMP 8500 can fabricate large, seamless parts as well as the largest diameter parts available in the industry.

Saying that it is entering the industrial desktop 3D printing category, 3D Systems introduced the FabPro 1000. Described as an entry-level production printer created for engineers and designers as well as jewelry artisans and fabricators, the FabPro 1000, 3D Systems says, “offers exceptional part quality and speed with lower total cost of operation.” The company adds that with its price of less than $5,000, the FabPro 1000 is up to four times faster and delivers up to 40% lower part cost versus similar solutions.

The new ProX SLS 6100 SLS production system expands the company’s family of SLS printers designed for tough, high-resolution end-use parts and functional prototypes. The system features automated material handling and a new air-cooled laser that eliminates the need for a chiller. It also comes with the company’s 3D Sprint software to optimize part builds. The new ProX SLS 6100 delivers larger parts than competing systems and an industry-leading TCO, according to 3D Systems.

3D Systems also introduced three nylon materials to its portfolio of production SLS materials. The new materials include a fire-retardant nylon and an aluminum-filled material. New rigid and engineering-grade materials for its MultiJet Printer (MJP) platform were also introduced.

“We believe these announcements change the game for our customers and the industry by providing customized solutions to help customers overcome obstacles to adopting additive manufacturing,” said Vyomesh Joshi, president and chief executive officer, 3D Systems, in a press statement. “We believe the innovation and capabilities we are announcing today will significantly accelerate our strategy to help customers move from prototyping to production, vertical to vertical, bridging the chasm between traditional and additive manufacturing.”

In addition to these offerings, the company also announced an expansion of its suite of workflow software and a new professional services capability to help customers integrate additive technologies into their manufacturing ecosystems. For further details about these and other products and services available from 3D Systems, click here.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.