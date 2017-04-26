Nano Dimension Appoints Avi Reichental to Board of Directors

Nano Dimension Ltd., which manufacturers 3D printers for electronics, has appointed Avi Reichental to its board of directors. Reichental formerly served as president, chief executive officer and director at 3D Systems for more than a decade.

He currently serves as general partner at OurCrowd First, Israel’s active early-stage venture fund, focused on seeding and scaling high-tech companies. Additionally, he is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of XponentialWorks, a venture investment, advisory and product development company.

From 1981 to 2003, Reichental held senior executive leadership positions with Sealed Air, where he also served as corporate officer for more than a decade. For the past two years, Reichental sat on the board of directors of Harman International, a provider of connected products, until its recent acquisition by Samsung Electronics.

In addition, and effective immediately, directors Zvika Yemini and Yoel Yogev have decided to step down from the company’s board of directors. Also-Dagi Shachar Ben Noon has decided to step down from his role as chief operating officer to pursue new challenges. Ben Noon will maintain his role as a director on the company’s board of directors.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.