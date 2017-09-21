Nano Dimension Partners with CADvision

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., plans to collaborate with CADvision, a 3D printing distributor in France, to develop the commercial and service infrastructure to begin sales and support of the DragonFly 2020 3D printer across France, Belgium and Switzerland.

Nano Dimension’s DragonFly 2020 3D Printer, which brings additive manufacturing to electronics development, is designed to complement CADvision’s portfolio.

For more info, visit CADvision and Nano Dimension.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.