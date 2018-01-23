New Intel Core Processors with AMD Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Released

Intel has launched a processor: the 8th-gen Intel Core processor with AMD Radeon RX Vega M Graphics. Built with features for content creators and fans of virtual and mixed reality, it expands Intel’s portfolio thanks to its optimization for small form factors like 2 in 1s, thin and light notebooks and mini PCs.

The new 8th Gen Intel Core processor will come in two configurations:

8th-Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics (65W total package power)

8th-Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics (100W total package power), which features an unlocked configuration

Intel’s new addition brings together the Intel quad-core CPU, Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated HBM2 using Intel’s Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology. EMIB acts as a high-speed intelligent information bridge between the GPU and HBM2.

With this new processor, enthusiast devices are slimmed to under 17 mm and can run up to eight hours.

The new 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics includes up to three times the frames per second on thinner, lighter and smaller devices compared with similar systems from three years ago, according to Intel.

In related news, Intel has launched the Intel NUC, a small VR-capable system, based on the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics. The new Intel NUC (formerly code-named Hades Canyon) brings this new processor and graphics solution into a tiny 1.20-liter system. It will be Intel’s smallest premium VR-capable system.

The new NUC will come in two versions: NUC8i7HVK and NUC8i7HNK.

The NUC8i7HVK is based on the unlocked version of the new 8th-Gen Intel Core processor with the Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics.

The NUC8i7HNK uses the 8th-Gen Intel Core processor with the Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics.

Gen Intel Core processor with the Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics. Both NUCs offer connectivity, including dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. The system can drive six independent monitors simultaneously, and one of the HDMI ports is on the unit’s front, making it easy to plug in a VR headset. These NUCs will be sold as bare-bones kits, targeted to DIYers who are looking for small, sleek and powerful mini PCs. The units will be available starting this spring.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.