New Laser Scanning Technology For Portable Measuring Arm Systems

Metrology and manufacturing solution specialist Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence recently launched an all-purpose portable measuring arm system. The ROMER Absolute Arm with Integrated Scanner (SI) now features the new RS4 scanner, according to the company’s website.

With new optics and electronics, the RS4 scans 60% faster than its predecessor, with performance particularly improved when measuring difficult object surfaces such as carbon fibre or machined steel, the company says. The RS4 has a wide laser line that is almost double the width of the previous model, as well as a lower point resolution, giving users greater point cloud detail in less time than before.

As with every ROMER Absolute Arm model, scanner warm-up and time-consuming scanner calibrations remain unnecessary. The longer stand-off of the RS4 also allows users to scan more deeply into difficult to reach cavities than before, with no reduction in accuracy performance, according to the news release.

Hexagon says the RS4 laser scanner will be fitted to every SI model ROMER Absolute Arm, and will also be available as a retro-fit product for existing ROMER Absolute Arm SI owners looking to upgrade their scanning performance.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.