New Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Family: Smaller Just Got Better

Lenovo is launching a new family of entry-level workstations: the Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Tower, Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tiny. Redesigned for optimal performance, this family of workstations is ready to take on big tasks. With each workstation dropping in size, the ThinkStation P330 Tower, SFF and Tiny are proving smaller is better, the company reports.

The ThinkStation P330 Tower and SFF’s new mechanical design include a decrease in size of up to 30%, while the ThinkStation P330 Tiny continues to offer performance in a small chassis, at only 1L, according to the company. With the Tiny, there are a host of accessories and mounting options, allowing them to fit the system anywhere from behind a monitor to under a desk for space-conscious users.

The addition of the newly announced 8th Generation Intel Xeon E and Core processors means up to 44% increase in performance, support for up to six cores per CPU and clock speed of up to 4.7 GHz, according to Lenovo. With this new chip set, workstation users can experience performance for modeling, numerical computation and content creation done in real time, the company adds, noting that the benefits of Intel Optane Memory further provide users with a faster, smoother and more responsive PC experience.

“The new Intel Xeon E processor delivers a powerful combination of performance and capabilities for entry workstations,” says Jennifer Huffstetler, vice president and general manager of Datacenter Product Marketing, Intel.

The ThinkStation P330 Tower and SFF also come equipped with NVIDIA Quadro graphics processing units (GPUs). This includes entry-level methods of creating and consuming virtual reality on the P330 Tower with the NVIDIA Quadro P4000 GPU. The ThinkStation P330 Tower and SFF workstations also offer up to 64GB DDR4 memory and multiple storage bays, supporting storage technology including M.2 NVMe directly on the motherboard along with Flex module support for easy customization. The Tiny also features up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage and the NVIDIA Quadro P620 GPU, supporting the use of up to six independent displays.

This family of solutions offers the complete package of right-size and scalable options across a spectrum of industries.

For engineers and designers in need of raw processing power to run their CAD applications, the ThinkStation P330 Tower features a high speed processor and graphics enabling access to VR, flexible storage and memory.

The ThinkStation P330 SFF offers more expandability than what’s offered with the Tiny. Made for tight spots, small offices and driving CAM solutions, the P330 SFF is an engineering workstation that offers advanced power and productivity at entry-level value. Small and nimble, the small form factor is also suited to compact work environments.

The ThinkStation P330 Tiny is made for intelligent edge solutions. With the power to run numerous ISV-certified CAD applications – from Revit to SOLIDWORKS to AutoCAD, it can be a solution for CAD in STEM training and education, as well as an option for engineering firms.

The ThinkStation P330 Tower, SFF and Tiny will be available in August. To learn more about this family workstations, click here.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.