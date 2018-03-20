New Options to Access CES Selector

Granta Design announces improved support for users of CES Selector, a tool for materials selection and graphical analysis of materials properties. Three new product options are now available: CES Selector Team, CES Selector Enterprise and CES Selector Project.

PC-based CES Selector software has been improved and optimized for industry applications. CES Selector enables smart materials choices. Users innovate and evolve products, quickly identify solutions to materials problems, confirm and validate materials selections, and reduce material and development costs, according to the company.

CES Selector Team enables members across a team to share and transfer licenses more easily . Available in five-user license packs, this product option may work for companies that want to enable more team members to try out the software, and for long-term projects where team members may change over time, according to Granta.

Designed for organizations that want to undertake an enterprise-wide rollout of the software, CES Selector Enterprise supports the sharing of licenses across subsidiaries and locations, enterprise-wide – with volume discounts.

The third option is CES Selector Project. This license is suited to short-term projects and small numbers of users.

For more info, visit Granta Design.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.