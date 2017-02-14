New T12HP Torque Transducer Designed for Precise Measurement Results

HBM, Inc.‘s new T12HP digital torque transducer supports dynamic measurements in the test stand and provides unprecedented precision, according to the company, particularly in terms of temperature stability.

Temperature influences have virtually no impact on the measurement result, says HBM, due to a TC0 value of 0.005%/10K. In addition, the resulting FlexRange function provided by the T12HP allows users to take a closer look at any partial range of the full nominal (rated) measurement range.

The T12HP also features a host of interfaces, including CAN, PROFIBUS, EtherCAT and PROFINET, for easy integration with a variety of test stand concepts. The T12HP measurement flange is installed directly in the drivetrain and is, therefore, maintenance free. The transducer is available with different nominal (rated) torques, ranging from 100 Nm to 10 kNm.

For more information, visit HBM, Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.