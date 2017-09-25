New Version of LimitState:FORM Design Software Launched

LimitState is launching Version 3.1 of its design optimization tool LimitState:FORM.

LimitState:FORM is designed to lessen time and effort needed to design strong and light truss forms for components and structures. The new version includes new features and enhancements including the ability to specify in advance the desired simplicity of an optimized component form, e.g., the target maximum number of members meeting at a joint. Also, new algorithms mean that users can now much more freely interact with an initially optimized component, adding and or removing members to customize their design as necessary.

LimitState:FORM can also be used as a plugin to ANSYS Discovery Live, a real-time simulation tool which allows engineers to immediately see the influence of CAD edits on stresses and or flow dynamics.

For more info, visit LimitState.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.