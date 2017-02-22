New Workstations Handle Mobile Design and VR

MSI Computer Corp. has launched a new line of mobile workstations built around the latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and new NVIDIA Quadro graphics. From performance-optimized CAD/CAM work to VR (virtual reality), the new high-end WT73VR, the lightweight WS63 and the new WE72/WE62 series of mobile workstations are “the most up-to-date solutions in professional graphics and rendering work,” according to MSI.

Capable of serving as a desktop replacement, the NVIDIA PRO VR Ready WT73VR can provide the horsepower for demanding CAD/CAM applications or for creating virtual reality content with such programs such as Autodesk Stingray. The WT73VR is powered by Intel’s 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU running at 2.9GHz (3.9GHz with Turbo Boost) and a 16GB NVIDIA Quadro P5000 GPU (graphics processing unit). All backed by 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

The WT73VR is equipped with a 17.3-in. FHD (full high definition), anti-glare IPS (in-plane switching) display offering 1920×1080 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio). It supports MSI’s Matrix Display technology for surround mode as well as 4K output. It can run up to three external monitors. The WT73VR supports storage capacities of up to 512GB via SSD (solid-state drive) and up to 1TB via 7200 RPM HDD (hard disk drive). It runs under the Windows 10 Pro operating system.

MSI supplies the WT73VR with an AC adapter and an 8-cell battery pack. Its brushed magnesium-lithium chassis measures approximately 16.85×12.36×1.76 in. and weighs 8.59 lbs. Miscellaneous hardware features include one Thunderbolt connection, five USB 3.0 ports, Mini Display and HDMI ports, Ethernet, built-in speakers and MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan technology, which deploys three fans and five heat pipes to vent heat out of the workstation. The suggested retail price for the WT73VR mobile workstation is $4699.

The newest addition to MSI’s WS Series of mobile workstation, the WS63 weighs 3.96 lbs and measures 0.69 in. thick. Inside the WS63’s light aluminum chassis is a 2.8GHz (3.9GHz with Turbo Boost) 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and a 6GB NVIDIA Quadro P3000 high-end GPU. To ensure maximum stability while under load, the WS63 uses also incorporates MSI’s Cooler Boost Trinity technology.

The WS63 has a 15.6-in. FHD display with 1920×1080 resolution, 32GB of memory and a variety of port connections, including three USB 3.0 ports and a single Thunderbolt port. It comes with a 3-cell battery pack and the Windows 10 Pro operating system. The WS63’s suggested retail price is $2599.

MSI describes its new WE72 and WE62 mobile workstation series as designed for entry-level professionals or for those looking for a higher performance laptop to make working with CAD/CAM applications easier and efficient. Series members come equipped with the latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and a 4GB NVIDIA Quadro M2200 graphics accelerator. They support up to 32GB of RAM, both SSD and HDD devices and are available with Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro.

The WE72 model comes with a 17.3-in. FHD 120Hz/5ms wide video display and weighs less than 6 lbs. The WE62 is equipped with a 15.6-in. FHD panel and weighs about 5.25 lbs. Each display provides 1920×1080 resolution. Both models are built with MSI’s Cooler Boost 3 Technology.

MSI workstations are certified for applications from Adobe, Autodesk, Siemens PLM Systems and SOLIDWORKS. For more information on MSI’s complete line up of mobile workstations, click here.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.