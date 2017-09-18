Newark element14 Calibration Services Address Certification Requirements

Newark element14 is launching calibration services for test and measurement (T&M) equipment, providing calibration for over 140,000 products from more than 9,000 manufacturers in the electronics industry.

Newark element14 offers a web-based calibration document management platform called CalWeb, which is designed to manage every aspect of a customer’s calibration and certification program, according to the company. CalWeb software is designed to help manage invoices, service history and calibration services on equipment from any manufacturer. Engineers can choose from multiple NIST traceable certificate options, including ANSI Z-540.1 and ISO/IEC 17025. This calibration platform also provides automated reminders when recalibration services are needed.

Newark element14 provides various calibration options for engineers facing a wide range of certification requirement. These include the following:

Standard Calibration Certificate without data (ANSI/NCSL Z540.1), which provides calibration date, recalibration due date, and a traceability statement. Measurement parameters that don’t meet the test specifications (out of tolerance) are identified and reported on the certificate.

Standard Calibration with Data (Before/After Data) provides complete before/after measurement data, listing the test name, measured value and test limits for each parameter tested during the calibration process.

17025 Accredited Calibration (with Uncertainties) provides calibration in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 within the approved scope of accreditation. Accredited calibrations provide a certificate of calibration with the accrediting body’s logo on the document. The calibration date is on the certificate; calibration due date is only placed on the document when specified by the customer or contractually agreed.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.