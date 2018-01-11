Newark element14 Makes Available Kit for Cloud Connectivity

Newark element14 makes available the element14 development kit for the TI SimpleLink Sub-1 GHz Sensor to Cloud Linux Gateway based on technology from Texas Instruments (TI). The kit provides an end-to-end tool to enable a Sub-1 GHz sensor network with an internet of things (IoT) gateway and cloud connectivity.

“Sub-1 GHz offers low-power and long-range wireless connectivity, but it doesn’t offer a native IP internet connectivity and is a fragmented band without a standard, making it complex to create a fully managed solution from the end nodes to the cloud.” says Simon Meadmore, global head of SEPO and SBC at Premier Farnell and Newark element14: “Now, the element14 SimpleLink Sub-1GHz Sensor to Cloud Linux Industrial Gateway development kit, available exclusively from Newark element14, allows developers to get to market faster with an out-of-the-box, end-to-end solution enabling an easy cloud connection for sending and receiving long-range sensor data while maintaining a robust link.”

The kit contains components needed to create a full sensor network, including a gateway design based on the BeagleBone Black, the BeagleBone Wireless Connectivity Cape, and the TI SimpleLink dual-band CC1350 wireless MCU LaunchPad development kit acting as the MAC co-processor. The kit also includes an additional CC1350 wireless MCU LaunchPad kit acting as a long-range sensor node.

The hardware comes pre-flashed with the SimpleLink CC13x0 software development kit (SDK), including the TI-15.4 stack for Sub-1 GHz star network connectivity and the TI Processor SDK Linux. It also provides a flexible IoT cloud interface giving the user the option to connect to a number of different cloud providers and addresses the challenges that developers face with building a long-range Sub-1 GHz network with cloud connectivity.

The SimpleLink sensor-to-cloud development kit is a tool that is ready to be certified for regulatory compliance. The TI 15.4 stack provides a standards-based Sub-1 GHz network and alleviates the complexity of linking a user’s own Sub-1 GHz wireless network to the cloud.

The SimpleLink Sub-1 GHz Sensor to Cloud Linux kit is available to buy exclusively from Newark element14 in North America.

For more info, visit Newark element14 and Texas Instruments.