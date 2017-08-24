Newark Element14 Stocking TE Connectivity Sensors

Newark element14 is now stocking a wide range of sensors from TE Connectivity (TE), provider of connectivity and sensors. TE’s sensors, available from Newark element14, are designed to measure a range of properties including:

pressure sensors: offer digital or analog outputs and are signal conditions and calibrated over temperature;

NTC thermistors;

temperature & humidity sensors: measure relative humidity (RH) and offer a wide range of temperature measurement, control, and compensation;

sensor development boards: offer low power and small form factors and provide plug-and-play tools for various development platforms;

force and load cell sensors: combine durability and long-term stability in extremely low cost packages; and

flow sensors: feature reed switch reliability and are designed for water control, power showers, central heating systems, circulation pump protection, cooling and leak detection.

For more info, visit Newark element14 and TE Connectivity.

