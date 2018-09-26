Next-Generation Océ ColorWave Printing Systems Launched

Digital imaging solutions provider Canon U.S.A. has launched its new Océ ColorWave 3000 series of large-format printing systems. The Océ ColorWave 3000 series provides monochrome and color printing as well as scanning and copying capabilities. The series, says Canon U.S.A., incorporates a number of patented technologies designed to help walk-up users save time and costs while increasing productivity. It adds that these next-generation printing systems come shortly after its announcement that more than 10,000 Océ ColorWave printers have been installed worldwide.

The Océ ColorWave 3000 series printing systems can handle a range of technical and large-format applications such as CAD and GIS (geographic information system) as well as graphics arts. For CAD, they offer print speeds of 225 D size per hour (monochrome) and 212 D size per hour (color). Resolution is 600 dpi (dots per inch). Media capacity ranges from two to six rolls. Among the media available are plain bonded and recycled paper, polyester film, Tyvek and self-adhesive film and/or paper.

On its website, Canon U.S.A. reports that Océ ColorWave 3000 series delivers scanning speeds of up to 47.9 ft./min. (monochrome) and up to 15.7 ft./min. (color). Scanning resolution is 600×600 dpi. Copying speed is rated at up to 31.8 ft./min.

Canon U.S.A says that the Océ ColorWave 3000 series offers true “green-button printing”—that is, excellent print output without hassle. The system’s Océ Print Assistant is said to reduce user training and operational requirements by automatically suggesting the right print mode for the job based on the file content. It also detects media requirements and automatically switches to the right roll. For scanning, the systems Océ Image Logic technology provides advanced image enhancement capabilities that, without user intervention, turns imperfect originals into near-perfect copies and scans, according to the company.

The Océ ColorWave 3000 series leverages Océ CrystalPoint printing technology, which is said to produce instant-dry prints with no feathering and fine detail on a variety of media types including uncoated bond and vinyl. Prints are robust and water resistant, and the printing process emits virtually no fine dust, ozone or odor, according to Canon U.S.A. The company adds that the series’ Océ TonerPearls toner are non-toxic. Also incorporated into these printing systems is Océ PAINT technology, which helps maintain high throughput by providing nozzle failure compensation on the fly.

Currently, the Océ ColorWave 3000 series comprises two models: the Océ ColorWave 3500 printer for walk-up printing environments demanding optimal ease of use and the Océ ColorWave 3700 printing system for customers requiring higher media capacity and media versatility, without compromising usability. Miscellaneous features include 4GB memory, two 500 GB hard drives, 10/100/1000 Base-T with RJ45 interface and e-shredding. Océ ColorWave 3000 printing systems will work with various Macintosh and Windows operating systems. Hardware options include fan-fold and full-fold systems as well as delivery belts, a 42-in. stacker and a take-up unit.

The Océ ColorWave 3700 system uses Océ MediaSense technology, which, says Canon U.S.A., ensures high-quality prints on a wider range of media. The company explains that its exclusive Océ MediaSense technology automatically adjusts the gap between the imaging device and media without manual adjustments.

“The landscape of print is constantly changing as the needs of our customers evolve,” said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., in the series launch announcement. “The Océ ColorWave 3000 series was designed to provide a versatile solution for large-format [printing system] users to produce all of their applications, both the ones that they require today and those that they hope to produce tomorrow as they look to grow their business.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.