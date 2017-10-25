Home / Internet of Things / NextComputing Offers Edge TR Workstation with Threadripper

NextComputing Offers Edge TR Workstation with Threadripper

Posted by: Stephanie Skernivitz in Internet of Things, New Products October 25, 2017

NextComputing offers support for AMD’s latest Ryzen Threadripper CPUs with the release of a new Threadripper workstation, Edge TR.  The Edge TR midsize tower is the most recent addition to NextComputing’s line of Edge workstations powered by AMD Ryzen that also includes small creative workstations incorporating AMD Ryzen 7.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950x processor features processing power, the company reports. Up to 16 cores provide 32 threads of simultaneous multiprocessing power while up to 40MB of combined cache and vast I/O from the AMD X399 chipset provide optimization.  NextComputing has combined the power of AMD Ryzen Threadripper with workstation-class components in a streamlined case, NextComputing reports.

Some of the standout features of the new Edge TR Threadripper workstation include the following:

  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X 16-core 3.5GHz;
  • 128GB DDR4;
  • extensive storage options including up to 3 M.2 SSDs or 6 HDDs;
  • accommodates 4x dual-width GPUs up to 12 in. length; and
  • performance tuned to optimize popular creative applications.

The AMD Ryzen 7 based Edge T100 workstation and Edge P100 all-in-one system, announced earlier in the year, provide portability for creators on the go, or those looking for workstation performance in a form factor that takes up much less space than traditional towers.

Edge TR, Edge T100 and Edge P100 with Ryzen are now available for purchase.  Visit NextComputing for more information.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

Tagged with:

About Stephanie Skernivitz

Stephanie is the Associate Editor of Digital Engineering.
© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy