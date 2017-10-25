NextComputing Offers Edge TR Workstation with Threadripper

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950x processor features processing power, the company reports. Up to 16 cores provide 32 threads of simultaneous multiprocessing power while up to 40MB of combined cache and vast I/O from the AMD X399 chipset provide optimization. NextComputing has combined the power of AMD Ryzen Threadripper with workstation-class components in a streamlined case, NextComputing reports.

Some of the standout features of the new Edge TR Threadripper workstation include the following:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X 16-core 3.5GHz;

128GB DDR4;

extensive storage options including up to 3 M.2 SSDs or 6 HDDs;

accommodates 4x dual-width GPUs up to 12 in. length; and

performance tuned to optimize popular creative applications.

The AMD Ryzen 7 based Edge T100 workstation and Edge P100 all-in-one system, announced earlier in the year, provide portability for creators on the go, or those looking for workstation performance in a form factor that takes up much less space than traditional towers.

Edge TR, Edge T100 and Edge P100 with Ryzen are now available for purchase. Visit NextComputing for more information.

