NI Announces Automated Solution for Big Analog Data

NI releases the Data Management Software Suite. This enterprise software solution offers a workflow to standardize measurement data across teams, mine that data for useful information, transform the data through automated analysis and deliver reports with valuable insight.

“The amount of data being acquired to test devices, monitor physical assets and analyze product designs continues to skyrocket,” says Dave Wilson, vice president of platform software at NI. “The challenge with the exponential growth in the amount of data being acquired is the establishment of a repeatable and automated process to extract valuable insights. Often inconsistencies and errors in the data produce erroneous results, which requires engineers to manually inspect and verify data before sending it to a manual or automated analysis process.”

The Data Management Software Suite aims to simplify this workflow by introducing server-based software features and a new product, the Analysis Server. This product helps automate the search, standardization, analysis and reporting of large amounts of measurement data. The full suite can integrate with customers’ existing data formats and IT infrastructures, so any team with a Windows machine and a network can add data management capabilities. The NI platform provides the ability to perform nanosecond analytics at the edge, read/write data for analysis and standardize metadata for automated analysis.

With the release of the Analysis Server, NI’s server-based data management solution built on DIAdem and the DataFinder Server, the suite can be expanded to automated data processing.

For more info, visit National Instruments.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.