NI Launches LabVIEW Update; Offers new ATE Core Configurations

NI debuted LabVIEW NXG 1.0 at NIWeek (read DE’s NIWeek conference coverage here), the first release of the next generation of LabVIEW engineering system design software. LabVIEW NXG bridges the gap between configuration-based software and custom programming languages with a new approach to measurement automation, the company reports.

“Thirty years ago, we released the original version of LabVIEW, designed to help engineers automate their measurement systems without having to learn the esoterica of traditional programming languages. LabVIEW was the ‘nonprogramming’ way to automate a measurement system,” says Jeff Kodosky, NI cofounder and business and technology fellow. “For a long time we focused on making additional things possible with LabVIEW, rather than furthering the goal of helping engineers automate measurements quickly and easily. Now we are squarely addressing this with the introduction of LabVIEW NXG, which we designed from the ground up to embrace a streamlined workflow.”

The 1.0 release of LabVIEW NXG helps engineers performing benchtop measurements by offering new nonprogramming workflows to acquire and iteratively analyze measurement data. These nonprogramming workflows simplify automation by building the necessary code behind the scenes. For instance, engineers can drag and drop a section of code equivalent to 50 lines of text-based code.

LabVIEW NXG introduces a re-engineered editor that extends the openness of LabVIEW to integrate with a broader set of languages. The modernized editor improves programming productivity by streamlining the editor micro-interactions, user interface objects based on vector graphics and zooming capabilities, the company notes.

New capabilities in LabVIEW 2017 target the development, deployment and management of large, complex and distributed test and embedded applications. These include features that enhance interoperability with standard IP and standard communications protocols such as IEC 61131-3, OPC UA and the secure DDS messaging standard, the company adds.

Automated Test Equipment Configurations

In other news, NI is offering new ATE Core Configurations that deliver core mechanical, power and safety infrastructure to help users accelerate the design and build of automated test systems in industries ranging from semiconductor and consumer electronics to aerospace and automotive, the company reports.

ATE Core Configurations help simplify the design, procurement, assembly and deployment of smarter test systems at a lower cost and shorter time to market by empowering test organizations with a platform for standardization. These 19-in., rack-based configurations are available in various rack-unit heights. Test organizations can benefit from safety features such as thermal shutoff, emergency power off (EPO), optional uninterruptible power supplies and IEC 61010 certification.

Key benefits, according to the company, include the following:

Highly customizable–Choose what is included in the system, and where within the rack, including PXI instrumentation, signal conditioning, kW power supplies, cooling and more.

Streamlined procurement–Simplify bill of materials management with consolidated part numbers and fewer vendor transactions.

Readily deployable–Benefit from IEC 61010 certified systems that are backed by more than 1,500 NI sales, system and support engineers worldwide.

ATE Core Configurations also benefit from NI’s high-performance PXI instrumentation and extensive test software portfolio. This includes more than 600 PXI instruments ranging from DC to mmWave featuring high-throughput data movement using PCI Express Gen 3 bus interfaces and sub-nanosecond synchronization with integrated timing and triggering.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.