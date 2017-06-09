NI Offers Baseband Model of Vector Signal Transceiver

NI debuts a baseband model of the second-generation vector signal transceiver (VST). The PXIe-5820 module is a baseband VST with 1 GHz of complex I/Q bandwidth. It is reportedly designed to address RF front-end module and transceiver test applications, such as envelope tracking, digital pre-distortion and 5G test.

The PXIe-5820 combines a wideband I/Q digitizer, wideband I/Q arbitrary waveform generator and high-performance user-programmable FPGA into a single 2-slot PXI Express module. With 1 GHz of complex I/Q bandwidth, the baseband VST suits a wide range of applications including baseband I/Q testing of wireless and cellular chipsets as well as envelope tracking of digitally pre-distorted waveforms for power amplifier, and generation and analysis of new wireless standards such as 5G, 802.11ax and LTE-Advanced Pro.

Features include 1 GHz of complex I/Q instantaneous bandwidth for generation and analysis; measurement accuracy to measure 802.11ax error vector magnitude (EVM) performance of -54 dB; baseband 2-channel differential I/Q with 4 Vpp differential input and 2 Vpp differential output swing; FPGA-based measurement acceleration for faster measurements and optimized measurement software; compact size and tight synchronization of baseband and RF VSTs allowing for 2×2, 4×4, 8×8 or higher multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) configurations in the PXI form factor; noise floor and spurious free dynamic range; and user-programmable FPGA that engineers can customize to add application-specific functionality.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.