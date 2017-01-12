NI Releases Automated Test Outlook Report

National Instruments (NI) has released the 2017 Automated Test Outlook report. This report covers key technologies and software-centric platforms for next-generation test devices. According to NI, he report is divided into sections and the following trends:

Reconfigurable Instrumentation: Test systems are reconfigured for many reasons – from adapting to new test requirements to accommodating instrument substitutions during calibration and repair cycles.

Optimizing Test Organizations: Transforming a test organization into a strategic asset requires commitment to a long-term phased approach from creating standard test platforms to building a data infrastructure to improving decision making.

Software-Centric Ecosystems: The software-centric nature of technology can transform the capability of automated test systems to help drive increased levels of productivity and collaboration.

Managed Test Systems: As Moore's Law continues to influence the performance of test systems, new data and communication technologies help test managers optimize their test systems to lower the cost of test.

Driven by Necessity: Safety regulations and software are pushing hardware-in-the-loop testing to the forefront of transportation manufacturing in an increasingly software-driven world.

“The first era of modern instrumentation was led by General Radio and the vacuum tube; the second era was led by Hewlett-Packard and the transistor; today in the third era, National Instruments and software lead the way,” said James Truchard, co-founder and chairman of the board at NI. “We use the phrase ‘the software is the instrument’ to describe this trend. Our user-defined approach to the design of instrumentation systems for test and measurement puts engineers and scientists in the driver’s seat in innovating next-generation products, unlike traditional instruments, which were designed with last year’s needs in mind. In other words, they were designed looking in the rearview mirror.”

