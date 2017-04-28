NI Releases Test Software for the Latest IEEE 802.11ax Draft Standard

NI has unveiled the WLAN Test Toolkit 17.0 with support for Draft 1.1 of the IEEE 802.11ax standard. Combined with NI’s second-generation Vector Signal Transceiver (VST), the WLAN Test Toolkit 17.0 supports 802.11ax waveform generation and analysis for characterization, validation and production test of products, such as RF front-end components, wireless modules and user devices, that implement Draft 1.1 of the IEEE 802.11ax standard.

The WLAN Test Toolkit 17.0 enables the ability to generate and analyze a range of 802.11ax standard-compliant waveforms, including extended single user, multiuser OFDMA and multiuser multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) with per-user configuration and measurement results. The toolkit helps users solve demanding new access point test cases by generating signals that simulate multiuser environments, including per-user impairments.

With the WLAN Test Toolkit 17.0 and second-generation VST, engineers can configure up to 8×8 MIMO systems in a single PXI chassis. Users can also expect EVM measurements better than -50 dB, leading to rigorous device characterization and reliable test results. Furthermore, engineers can control their systems with the toolkit’s generation and analysis soft-front panels, and benefit from extensive LabVIEW, C and .NET system design software APIs and example code when programming and automating their systems.

To learn more, visit NI.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.