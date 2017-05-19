NI Unveils Multichannel Mixed-Signal Instruments

NI has released a new family of PXI arbitrary waveform generators with up to two channels and 80 MHz of analog bandwidth in a single slot, and a new 100 MHz, eight-channel oscilloscope. Engineers can achieve high-performance signal generation and measure complex waveforms with these compact mixed-signal instruments in a modular form factor, according to the company.
The new PXIe-5413, PXIe-5423 and PXIe-5433 arbitrary waveform generators deliver -92 dB of spurious-free dynamic range and 435 fs integrated system jitter while providing waveform adjustment when used with a dedicated standard waveform generation engine. With a new fractional resampling architecture for arbitrary waveform generation, similar dynamic range and jitter performance is available independent of user sample rate. Additional features include high-speed waveform streaming capabilities and multiple-instrument synchronization.
Key features of the PXIe-54×3 arbitrary waveform generators include:
- up to two independently controlled output channels;
- maximum ±12 V and minimum ±7.75 mV output ranges; and
- options for 20, 40 and 80 MHz in a single PXI slot.
The new PXIe-5172 oscilloscope includes a user-programmable field-programmable gate array. Engineers can use LabVIEW to customize this oscilloscope’s firmware, such as adding in-line signal processing or advanced triggering.
Key features of the PXIe-5172 oscilloscope include:
- flexible with 100 MHz, 250 MS/s and eight channels;
- input voltage range of up to 80 V peak-to-peak with ±20 V DC offset; and
- support for external sample and reference clocks.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.