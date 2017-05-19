NI Unveils Multichannel Mixed-Signal Instruments

NI has released a new family of PXI arbitrary waveform generators with up to two channels and 80 MHz of analog bandwidth in a single slot, and a new 100 MHz, eight-channel oscilloscope. Engineers can achieve high-performance signal generation and measure complex waveforms with these compact mixed-signal instruments in a modular form factor, according to the company.

The new PXIe-5413, PXIe-5423 and PXIe-5433 arbitrary waveform generators deliver -92 dB of spurious-free dynamic range and 435 fs integrated system jitter while providing waveform adjustment when used with a dedicated standard waveform generation engine. With a new fractional resampling architecture for arbitrary waveform generation, similar dynamic range and jitter performance is available independent of user sample rate. Additional features include high-speed waveform streaming capabilities and multiple-instrument synchronization.

Key features of the PXIe-54×3 arbitrary waveform generators include: