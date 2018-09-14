NLign Analytics Joins ANSYS Solutions Partner Network

NLign Analytics, announces its selection as an ANSYS Solutions Partner. The NLign Analytics Platform renders vast amounts of process and repair data onto 3D CAD models for faster, more accurate analysis. Tasks can be completed in hours. As an ANSYS partner, NLign software will be made more readily available to the global ANSYS user community.

NLign analysis tools are streamlining the design/build process; decreasing the lead time to manufacturing; reducing engineering changes; improving first-pass yields; helping to monitor the health of aircraft fleets; aiding root cause analysis; reducing overall program costs.

In addition, organizations working toward Model Based Enterprise (MBE) practices are adopting NLign as a core technology that supplies the central fiber of the “Digital Thread.”

“We are naturally excited to be recognized as a valued member of the ANSYS Solutions Partner Program supporting current and future ANSYS users worldwide,” NLign Analytics CEO Tom Sharp says. “Today’s accelerated simulation-driven development and engineering processes are fueled with operating test data. The NLign platform complements ANSYS simulation software by allowing users to pass inspection findings, aligned to the 3D geometry, to ANSYS for analysis. The analysis results generated by ANSYS can then be saved in NLign, tied to the proper 3D location. This allows ANSYS users to increase efficiency to more fully realize the competitive advantages of simulation-driven product development.”

NLign Analytics provides software-based solutions used in the manufacture and maintenance of aircraft to capture, organize and visualize detailed structural inspection and repair data. The NLign software solution is currently used in aerospace manufacturing applications to improve first-pass yield and increase manufacturing rate. In addition, NLign is used within the US Air Force and US Navy to improve structural maintenance processes to reduce costs and improve aircraft availability. The NLign interactive 3D environment has proven to drive improvements throughout an organization, including improving inspection processes, quality engineering analysis, and material review board processes. NLign Analytics is a division of Etegent Technologies Ltd., a privately held company with offices in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.