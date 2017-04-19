Notebook Workstation for 3D Modeling

@Xi Computer Corp. has released a new model in its Xi PowerGo 15/7 notebook workstation series that comes equipped with the latest NVIDIA Pascal architecture-based Quadro P3000 GPU (graphics processing unit) and a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 mobile processor. The newly extended Xi PowerGo 15/7 is now available for immediate customization and delivery.

@Xi Computer describes its Xi PowerGo 15/7 models as scalable notebook workstations engineered for CAD and graphic applications. They run Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce or Quadro graphics and can be equipped with 15.6- or 17.3-in. LED screens with up to 3840×2160 resolution. They support Microsoft Windows 10 and can handle up to two 2.5 SSDs (solid-state drives), two M.2 SSD SATA drives or one PCIE Gen3 x4 card. Base pricing for the series begins at $1,439.

This new Xi PowerGo 15/7 comes with a 15.6-in. FHD (full high-definition) IPS (in-plane switching) anti-glare screen. It provides 32GB DDR4 memory and a 6GB NVIDIA Quadro P3000 GPU. It’s offered with a user choice of a four-core Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU capable of 3.8GHz (turbo) or a four-core Intel Core i7-7920HQ CPU with a 4.1GHz (turbo) capability. It comes with a three-cell lithium-ion battery pack and AC adapter.

Additionally, the new Xi PowerGo 15/7 will support two additional monitors along with its built-in display. It comes with three USB 3.0, one USB 2.0 and one USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports. Miscellaneous features include single HDMI 1.4 and Mini DisplayPort ports, built-in Gigabit Ethernet LAN and Intel 8265 + Bluetooth 4.2. A wide variety of storage and multimedia options are offered. The Xi PowerGo 15/7 measures 14.96×9.8×0.69-in. (WxDxH) and weighs 3.96 lbs. with AC adapter.

“The hardware accelerated OpenGL capability of the Quadro video card is essential for 3D modeling software like SOLIDWORKS and Creo,” says Robert Bragaglia, marketing director at Xi Computer, in a press statement. “This new PowerGo compares in modeling capabilities with the much more expensive previous Quadro generations, delivering, in a laptop, an unprecedented level of price performance.”

All Xi PowerGo CAD notebook workstations can be custom configured and ordered from the @Xi Computer network of dealers or directly from the company’s website. The Xi PowerGo notebook workstation line also includes the Xi PowerGo for 2D and light 3D CAD applications as well as the Xi PowerGo XT workstation for high-end 3D modeling and simulation, according to the company’s website.

The base price for the new Xi PowerGo 15/7 notebook workstation sporting a seventh-generation Intel i7 mobile processor and a 6GB NVIDIA Quadro P3000 graphics card is $2,229. Click here for more details on the XI PowerGo 15/7 series of notebook workstations.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.