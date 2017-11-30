nTopology Announces Series A Funding of $7.6M

nTopology announces the closure of $7.6M in Series A funding led by Data Collective (DCVC) & Root Ventures with participation from CrunchFund, Haystack, Pathbreaker and 1517.

nTopology’s Element design software is a generative, function-based engineering application at the intersection of CAD, simulation and CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) that allows users to fully use the latest advances in manufacturing and to make complex optimized structures easily accessible.

nTopology is building smart, physics-based CAD software to help enable “generative design.” The company approaches generative design through functional modeling.

The next generation of 3D modeling software is being built in Element, the flagship software package by nTopology, which provides a full set of rule-based structures including lattices, ribs and foams, all generated based on functional requirements. In most cases, these structures cannot be created using existing parametric design software.

“We are very excited to announce the closing of this funding round, as it has enabled us to extend the functionality of Element Pro & add more intelligent design functionality – more physics and more manufacturing processes,” says Bradley Rothenberg, CEO and co-founder of nTopology. “Engineers should be thinking about solving engineering problems and the software should help and assist them along the way. To do this, there needs to be really robust physics and a constraint-based modeling system that’s fully parametric ‘under the hood.’”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.