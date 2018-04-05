By the Numbers: Additive Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace

By 2021, 75% of new commercial and military aircraft will fly with 3D-printed engine, airframe and other components.

— Gartner, “Predicts 2018: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing,” Nov. 29, 2017

The global commercial aerospace 3D printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the period 2017-2021.

— Technavio, “Global Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2017-2021,” December 2017

Total aluminum additive manufacturing powder revenues are expected to rise from $8.56 million in 2018 to $200.56 million in 2028, driven in part by civil aerospace.

— SmarTech Publishing, “Markets for Aluminum Alloys in Additive Manufacturing: 2018 To 2028,” Feb. 28, 2018

After 20 years of use, Boeing has additive manufacturing at 20 sites in four countries and more than 50,000 3D-printed parts are flying on both commercial and defense programs.

— Gartner, “Predicts 2018: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing,” Nov. 29, 2017

2021 Outlook for 3D Printing

3D printers and materials will account for roughly two-thirds of the worldwide AM spending total, reaching $6.9 billion and $6.7 billion respectively in 2021. Services spending will reach $5.5 billion in 2021.

— IDC, “Worldwide Semiannual 3D Printing Spending Guide,” Jan. 10, 2018

20% of enterprises will establish internal startups to develop new 3D print-based products and services.

— Gartner, “Predicts 2018: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing,” Nov. 29, 2017

3D printing software purchases will grow more slowly than the overall market with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2017 to 2021.

— IDC, “Worldwide Semiannual 3D Printing Spending Guide,” Jan. 10, 2018

20% of the world’s top 100 consumer goods companies will use 3D printing to create custom products by 2021.

— Gartner, “Predicts 2018: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing,” Nov. 29, 2017

By 2021, 40% of manufacturing enterprises will establish 3D printing centers of excellence (COE).

— Gartner, “Predicts 2018: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing,” Nov. 29, 2017

Custom Creations

By 2021, 25% of surgeons will practice on 3D-printed models of the patient prior to surgery.

— Gartner, “Predicts 2018: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing,” Nov. 29, 2017

The medical and dental segment contributed $667 million, accounting for roughly 11% of the market’s $6.063 billion total in 2016.

— Wohlers Associates, “Wohlers Report 2017,” April 2017

The leading use cases for 3D printing are prototypes, aftermarket parts and parts for new products. As the primary use cases for the discrete manufacturing industry, these three use cases will account for 44% of worldwide spending in 2018.

— IDC, “Worldwide Semiannual 3D Printing Spending Guide,” Jan. 10, 2018

3D Printing Money

The 3D printing market is forecast to be worth $22 billion in 2028.

— IDTechEx, “3D Printing 2018-2028: Technology and Market Analysis,” February 2018

Spending on 3D printing (including hardware, materials, software and 3D printing services) will be nearly $12 billion in 2018, an increase of 19.9% over 2017.

— IDC, “Worldwide Semiannual 3D Printing Spending Guide,” Jan. 10, 2018

The global 3D printing powder market, which was valued at $313.7 million in 2016, is estimated to rise to a revenue opportunity of $1,558.9 million by 2025.

— Transparency Market Research, “3D Printing Powder Market, 2017-2025.,” January 2018