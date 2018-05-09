Home / Engineering Resource Center / By the Numbers: The Internet of Things (IoT)

By the Numbers: The Internet of Things (IoT)

Banking on the Internet of Things (IoT)

Internet of Things

The industries that are expected to spend the most on IoT solutions in 2018 are manufacturing ($189 billion), transportation ($85 billion), and utilities ($73 billion). Use cases common to all industries, such as connected vehicles and smart buildings, will be nearly $92 billion in 2018.

— International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide, Dec. 7, 2017.

10% Over the next five years, manufacturers expect that the revenue driven by IoT-based products and services will increase by an average 10% of total company revenue. — PwC, “Monetizing the Industrial Internet of Things,” July 2017Industrial Strength IoT

38% of manufacturers are offering IoT-driven products and services, with 48% in the process of developing them. However, only 14% of manufacturers surveyed say they have created go-to-market IoT strategies.

— PwC, “Monetizing the Industrial Internet of Things,” July 2017

IoT Slowed by Security?

70% of companies say data security and privacy concerns top the list of challenges that threaten to slow down IoT adoption. — CXP Group, Digital Industrial Transformation with the Internet of Things, 2017

The North American IoT security market was valued at $136.56 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach $588.31 million by 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 27.56%.

— Orbis Research, North America Internet Of Things (IoT) Security Market, February 2018.

25% or more of identified cyberattacks in enterprises will involve the internet of things, even though the IoT will account for less than 10% of IT security budgets.

— Gartner, Leading the IoT, Gartner Insights on
How to Lead in a Connected World, 2017

The global 5G value chain will generate $3.5 trillion in output and support 22 million jobs in 2035. The $3.5 trillion figure is larger than the value of today’s entire mobile value chain. — IHS, “The 5G economy: How 5G technology will contribute to the global economy” January 2017

IoT Accelerated by 5G

