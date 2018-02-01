By The Numbers: User Experience

Technology Drives the Auto Experience

Room for Improvement

44% of survey respondents were “very satisified” with their car’s infotainment systems, which routinely rank as the least satisfying automotive feature in the survey.

— Consumer Reports subscriber survey, August 2017

Computing and Commuting

Nearly all consumers who had familiarity with replicating their smartphone system onto an in-vehicle display indicated they were interested or somewhat interested in having this feature in their next new vehicle.

— “2017 Automotive Connected Services and Apps Consumer Analysis,” IHS Markit, June 2017

Sounding Off

More than half of respondents preferred to have a brand name car audio system in their next new vehicle. Among these, 81% indicated that it would influence their vehicle purchase decision and 53% wanted one to be standard on their vehicle.

— “2017 Automotive Premium Audio Consumer Analysis,” IHS Markit, August 2017

Back-Seat Movie Watchers

Of all in-car technologies, consumers in the U.S. were most likely to pay for a rear-seat entertainment system, indicating they’d be willing to pay an additional $640 for it.

— “2017 Automotive Connected Services and Apps Consumer Analysis,” IHS Markit, June 2017

The Future Interface?

The global virtual reality market size was valued at $2.02 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $26.89 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate of 54.01% between 2017 and 2022.

— “VR Market by Hardware and Software,” Zion Market Research, November 2017

$3,000,000,000

Augmented reality and virtual reality broke investment records in 2017 with startups raising over $3 billion.

— Digi-Capital, January 2018

2,000

Apple says 2,000 apps are using its augmented reality software, ARkit, which was rolled out with iOS11 in September 2017.

— Apple, January 2018

Speaking to Speakers: The New UI

Look Who’s Talking

In 2018, 38.5 million millenials are expected to use voice-enabled digital assistants—such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, Google Now and Microsoft Cortana—at least once a month.

— eMarketer, April 2017

175 Million

Smart devices will be installed in a majority of U.S. households by 2022 (55%), with more than 70 million households having at least one smart speaker in their home. The total number of installed devices will top 175 million.

— “Digital Voice Assistants Platforms, Revenues & Opportunities 2017-2022,” Juniper Research, November 2017.

22 Million

Amazon sold over 11 million Alexa voice-controlled Amazon Echo devices in 2016, a number that was expected to double for 2017.

— “Smart Home Devices Forecast, 2017 to 2022 (US),” Forrester Research, October 2017

50%

Smart speakers were expected to make up half of the total installed base of smart home devices in 2017, reaching 68% by 2022.

— “Smart Home Devices Forecast, 2017 to 2022 (US),” Forrester Research, October 2017

70.6%

Amazon Echo accounted for 70.6% of all voice-enabled speaker users in the U.S. in 2017, followed by Google Home at 23.8%.

— eMarketer, April 2017

56.3 Million

The growing smart speaker market is expected to hit to 56.3 million shipments, globally, in 2018.

— Canalys Research, January 2018

The US will remain the most important market for smart speakers in 2018, with shipments expected to reach 38.4 million units. China is a distant second at 4.4 million units.

— Canalys Research, January 2018