NUMECA Acquires FlowKit

NUMECA International, solutions provider in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) multiphysics and optimization, has acquired all shares of the Lausanne-based company FlowKit, a technology company specialized in Lattice Boltzmann (LB) methods.

This acquisition comes two years after the parties signed an exclusive partnership for the industrial exploitation of the LB code PALABOS. During this period a new enhanced monolithic LB code has been developed with extended capabilities, OMNIS/LB, fully integrated in the OMNIS Platform, now available to worldwide customers.

“With the acquisition of FlowKit and its longstanding experience in the development of advanced LB methodologies, NUMECA Int. is offering a state-of-the-art range of LB based multiphysics applications,” Charles Hirsch, president of NUMECA. “NUMECA will hereby provide customers with an extended and diverse portfolio of combined Navier-Stokes and Lattice Boltzmann methodologies, integrated in one common platform OMNIS, allowing adapting the underlying tools and methods to the specific industries.”

NUMECA International is a developer and provider of grid generation, multiphysics ​CFD software systems for analysis, design and optimization of industrial products and processes​, with emphasis ​​in the​ ​domains of turbomachinery, marine, aeronautics, aerospace, energy, chemical processes and multiphysics. NUMECA offers an extended suite of software systems covering a broad range of applications for both internal and external flows, including fluid-structure, fluid thermal, aero-acoustic interactions.

FlowKit-Numeca Group Ltd is a software development and consultancy company for computational fluid dynamics. Invested in lattice Boltzmann methods, FlowKit-Numeca Group is composed of a team of experts keen to innovate and propose new solutions in the field of computer-aided engineering. The company maintains strong ties with academia, and has built a partnership with the University of Geneva to bring research output in lattice Boltzmann techniques to the market. FlowKit-Numeca Group is a Switzerland-based subsidiary of Numeca International, and develops the kernel of Numeca’s Lattice Boltzmann solver OMNIS/LB.

For more info, visit NUMECA and FlowKit.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.