NUMECA Has Acquired Flowkit

NUMECA International, a company focused on computational fluid dynamics (CFD) multiphysics and optimization, reports the recent acquisition of all shares of the Lausanne-based company Flowkit Ltd., a technology company specialized in Lattice Boltzmann methods.

This acquisition comes two years after the parties signed an exclusive partnership for the industrial exploitation of the Lattice Boltzmann (LB) code PALABOS. During this period a new enhanced monolithic Lattice Boltzmann code has been developed with extended capabilities, OMNIS/LB, fully integrated in the OMNIS Platform.

“With the acquisition of FlowKit and its longstanding experience in the development of advanced LB methodologies, NUMECA Int. is offering a state-of-the-art range of LB based multiphysics applications,” says Charles Hirsch, president of NUMECA.

NUMECA International is a developer and provider of grid generation, multiphysics ​for ​CFD software systems for analysis, design and optimization of industrial products and processes​, with emphasis ​​in the​ ​domains of turbomachinery, marine, aeronautics, aerospace, energy, chemical processes and multiphysics. NUMECA offers an extended suite of software systems covering a broad range of applications for both internal and external flows, including fluid-structure, fluid thermal, aeroacoustic interactions.

FlowKit-Numeca Group Ltd is a software development and consultancy company for computational fluid dynamics. A technology leader for lattice Boltzmann methods, FlowKit-Numeca Group is composed of a team of experts to propose new solutions in computer-aided engineering. The company has built a partnership with the University of Geneva to bring high-end research output in lattice Boltzmann techniques to the market. FlowKit-Numeca Group is a Switzerland-based subsidiary of Numeca International, and develops the kernel of Numeca’s Lattice Boltzmann solver OMNIS/LB.

For more info, visit NUMECA and Flowkit.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.