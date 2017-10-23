NUMECA Releases FINE/Turbo and FINE/Design3D v12.1

NUMECA announces the FINE/Turbo and FINE/Design3D 12.1 release. This release comes with documentation included in the software package. FINE/Agile, AutoBlade, AutoGrid5 and CFView are also available as stand-­alone.

FINE/Admin

The new administration wizard allows users to configure the license server and or client and activate licenses; set user configuration; manage network configuration and diagnose and fix problems.

AutoGrid5

AutoGrid5 meshes can be now generated in parallel with shared memory (multithreading). Users can generate a 100M cells mesh in about 2 minutes on a standard workstation. This new feature requires an add-on license.

The fillet geometry can be created using the B2B section offset method when the fillet topology is set to butterfly. This method is a more robust fillet geometry creation when the specified fillet radius is equal or bigger than the leading/trailing edge radius.

FINE/Turbo

The nonlinear harmonic (NLH) method has been extended to conjugate heat transfer (CHT) simulation to provide an effective tool for turbomachinery thermal design and analysis. FINE/Turbo takes advantage of your Linux workstation or cluster node Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) to speed-up your simulations.

FINE/Design3D

With the integration of Minamo, FINE/Design3D extends its capabilities with genetic algorithms, design of experiments techniques, efficient nonlinear surrogate models and comprehensive monitoring and data analysis tools.

Minamo module requires an additional license.

Real applications are always subject to uncertainties, either being:

uncertain operating conditions (inflow conditions, pressures, fuel mass flow…);

geometrical shape variability (erosion, damage, fouling, thermal expansion…); or

manufacturing tolerances (milling, forging, assembly tolerances…).

When performing a deterministic optimization, the input uncertainties are not considered. The resulting optimum may be highly sensitive to the input uncertainties. As a result, this optimum performance presents a wide Probability Density Function.

On the contrary, the robust design optimization formulation does not only seek to minimize the mean value of the quantity but also to minimize its variability with respect to the input uncertainties. As a consequence, it allows a better control on component failure probability.

Fixes and Improvements

AutoGrid5

AutoGrid4 is removed from package.

Distortion of the mesh on the nozzle.

Far field configuration wizards merging.

Batch information about 3D generation status.

Saving standard upgraded to CGNS v3.3 ADF & HFD5.

FINE/Turbo

Usability improvements of expert parameters settings

Convergence Steering: group name selection via drop-down list

Residual output to Monitor per row

Nonreflecting Inlet/Outlet BC for RANS Turbo applications

Python: Task manager & Convergence steering

NLH: usability improvements

