NVIDIA CEO Takes Center Stage at SIGGRAPH 2018

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, bills itself as the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society. If you’ve ever been to the annual SIGGRAPH event ACM hosts, you won’t doubt that claim. SIGGRAPH 2018, marking the 45th annual conference, will take place August 12-16 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

This year, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will take the SIGGRAPH stage—no doubt in his signature black leather jacket—to share how artificial intelligence, real-time ray tracing and virtual reality are transforming the computer graphics industry. His talk will begin at 4 p.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 13, at the Vancouver Convention Center.

Technology pundits are predicting Huang will announce anything from news of the company’s next-generation graphics card architecture to a Quadro or Titan-based new product at SIGGRAPH.

Details from the company announcement are scarce: “Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and real-time rendering are impacting the field of computer graphics in every industry, from media and entertainment to product design to healthcare. The entire design and creative process is being transformed, letting you evaluate and refine every nuance of your design, product, or character at the speed of your imagination.” It goes on to mention ray tracing, deep learning, NVIDIA Quadro.

For more information, tune into the livestream at 4 p.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 13 or catch it on-demand afterward.