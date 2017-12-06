NVIDIA Expands AI Investment in Three Data Science Firms

NVIDIA continued its support of the AI startup ecosystem with investments in three companies that are advancing GPU-accelerated data science.

Acting via its NVIDIA GPU Ventures arm, the company is investing in BlazingDB, an SQL data warehouse; Graphistry, a visual analysis data company; and H2O.ai, an open- source AI platform. These startups, all based in the U.S., align with NVIDIA’s support of the GPU Open Analytics Initiative (GOAI), which was formed to foster the growth of GPU computing in accelerated analytics.

BlazingDB uses GPUs to expedite the process of parsing through large sets of data. The company, founded in 2015, built a GPU-accelerated SQL analytics engine to analyze data already implemented in enterprise organizations.

Graphistry streamlines data investigations by combining GPUs with visual tools. Founded by two UC Berkeley alumni in 2014, it uses GPU-accelerated visual analytics and GPU cloud technology to increase data scale and reliability for developers and analysts.

H2O.ai provides an accelerated machine learning engine to enterprises and developers. Founded in 2011, it launched Driverless AI earlier this year.

These investments are the latest additions to NVIDIA’s startup portfolio, which has added more than 10 companies in five countries over the past year. Among its latest investments are:

ABEJA – Tokyo startup focused on AI-powered retail analytics systems

Datalogue – New York AI data-mining platform developed out of Cornell University

Deep Instinct– Israeli startup focused on cybersecurity

Element AI– Montreal startup helps companies quickly integrate AI capabilities

Fastdata.io– California startup offering streaming analytics software

JingChi – Chinese self-driving startup developing an autonomous Uber-like service

Optimus Ride– MIT spinoff developing fully autonomous vehicles

SoundHound– Silicon Valley startup building voice-enabled AI solutions

TempoQuest – Colorado startup doing GPU-accelerated weather forecasting

TuSimple – Chinese autonomous truck startup

Zebra Medical– Israeli startup using AI to read medical images

