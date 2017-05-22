NVIDIA Launches Volta GPU and GPU Cloud Platform

NVIDIA has launched Volta GPU computing architecture. The company also announced its first Volta-based processor, the NVIDIA Tesla V100 data center GPU.

Volta, NVIDIA’s seventh-generation GPU architecture, is built with 21 billion transistors. It provides a 5x improvement over Pascal, the current-generation NVIDIA GPU architecture, in peak teraflops, and 15x over the Maxwell architecture, launched two years ago, according to the company.

The Tesla V100 GPU has various new technologies including

Tensor cores designed to speed AI workloads. Equipped with 640 Tensor Cores, V100 delivers 120 teraflops of deep learning performance, equivalent to the performance of 100 CPUs.

designed to speed AI workloads. Equipped with 640 Tensor Cores, V100 delivers 120 teraflops of deep learning performance, equivalent to the performance of 100 CPUs. NVLink to provides the next generation of high-speed interconnect linking GPUs, and GPUs to CPUs, with up to 2x the throughput of the prior generation NVLink.

provides the next generation of high-speed interconnect linking GPUs, and GPUs to CPUs, with up to 2x the throughput of the prior generation NVLink. 900 GB/sec HBM2 DRAM , developed in collaboration with Samsung.

, developed in collaboration with Samsung. Volta-optimized software, including CUDA, cuDNN and TensorRT software.

In other news, NVIDIA also announced the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC), a cloud-based platform that will give developers access, via their PC, NVIDIA DGX system or the cloud, to a comprehensive software suite.