NVIDIA Releases New Quadro Pascal-Based GPUs

NVIDIA recently introduced a range of Quadro products, all based on its Pascal architecture.

Workflows in design, engineering and other areas are evolving rapidly to meet the exponential growth in data size and complexity that comes with photorealism, virtual reality and deep learning technologies. To tap into these opportunities, NVIDIA says its Quadro Pascal-based lineup provides an enterprise-grade visual computing platform that streamlines design and simulation workflows with up to twice the performance of the previous generation, and ultra-fast memory.

“Professional workflows are now infused with artificial intelligence, virtual reality and photorealism, creating new challenges for our most demanding users,” said Bob Pette, VP of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “Our new Quadro lineup provides the graphics and compute performance required to address these challenges. And, by unifying compute and design, the Quadro GP100 transforms the average desktop workstation with the power of a supercomputer.”

According to the news release, the new generation of Quadro Pascal-based GPUs–the GP100, P4000, P2000, P1000, P600 and P400–enables engineers, designers, researchers and artists to:

Unify simulation, HPC, rendering and design. The GP100 combines double precision performance with 16GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM2) so users can conduct simulations during the design process and gather realistic multiphysics simulations faster. Customers can combine two GP100 GPUs with NVLink technology and scale to 32GB of HBM2 to create a massive visual computing solution on a single workstation, according to the company.

Explore deep learning. The GP100 provides more than 20 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point precision computing, making it suitable as a development platform to enable deep learning in Windows and Linux environments.

Incorporate virtual reality into design and simulation workflows. The “VR Ready” Quadro GP100 and P4000 can be used to create detailed, lifelike, immersive environments, NVIDIA says. Larger, more complex designs can be experienced at scale.

Reap the benefits of photorealistic design. Pascal-based Quadro GPUs can render photorealistic images more than 18 times faster than a CPU, according to the company.

Create expansive visual workspaces. Visualize data in high resolution and HDR color on up to four 5K displays.

The new cards complete the entire NVIDIA Quadro Pascal lineup including the previously announced P6000, P5000 and mobile GPUs. The entire NVIDIA Quadro Pascal lineup supports the latest NVIDIA CUDA 8 compute platform providing developers access to new Pascal features in developer tools, performance enhancements and new libraries including nvGraph, the company stated.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.