NVIDIA Updates Workstation for Deep Learning

During his keynote address at the GPU Technology Conference in March, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the Volta-based Quadro GV100, and described how it enhances the workstation with real-time ray tracing and deep learning.

The Quadro GV100 and its companion product, Quadro vDWS for the data center, have application in such fields as automotive, architecture, engineering, entertainment and healthcare — to rapidly deploy deep learning-based research and development, accelerate deep learning-enhanced applications, enable photoreal VR and provide secure, anytime, anywhere access.

GPU-accelerated techniques, like generative design, and the ability to conduct complex simulations faster mean businesses can explore more design choices and optimize their designs for performance and cost.

The new Quadro GV100 packs 7.4 TFLOPS double-precision, 14.8 TFLOPS single-precision and 118.5 TFLOPS deep learning performance, and is equipped with 32GB of high-bandwidth memory capacity. Two GV100 cards can be combined using NVIDIA NVLink interconnect technology to scale memory and performance.

Other benefits of the GV100 include:

Easy implementation of deep learning development – Access the NVIDIA GPU Cloud container registry with GV100 or other high-end Quadro GPUs for a comprehensive catalog of GPU-optimized software tools for deep learning and high performance computing on any workstation.

– Access the NVIDIA GPU Cloud container registry with GV100 or other high-end Quadro GPUs for a comprehensive catalog of GPU-optimized software tools for deep learning and high performance computing on any workstation. Accelerated deep learning training and inferencing on a desktop workstation – Dedicated Tensor Cores and the ability to scale two GV100s for up to 64GB of HBM2 memory with NVIDIA NVLink provide the performance required for demanding deep learning training and inferencing applications.

– Dedicated Tensor Cores and the ability to scale two GV100s for up to 64GB of HBM2 memory with NVIDIA NVLink provide the performance required for demanding deep learning training and inferencing applications. Supercharged rendering performance – Deep learning-accelerated denoising performance for ray tracing provides fluid visual interactivity throughout the design process.

– Deep learning-accelerated denoising performance for ray tracing provides fluid visual interactivity throughout the design process. Ability to run complex 3D simulations – Fast double-precision coupled with the ability to scale memory up to 64GB.

Quadro vDWS is available now for over 120 systems from 33 vendors. The NVIDIA Quadro GV100 is available immediately and from workstation OEMs, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Fujitsu, and authorized distribution partners, including PNY Technologies in North America and Europe, ELSA/Ryoyo in Japan and Leadtek in Asia Pacific.

In other news, NVIDIA nows offers the NVIDIA Quadro P620, which combines a 512 CUDA core Pascal GPU, large on-board memory and advanced display technologies for performance for a range of professional workflows. 2 GB of GPU memory enables the creation of complex 2D and 3D models and a flexible single-slot, low-profile form factor makes it compatible with a space and power-constrained chassis.

Support for up to four 4K displays (4096×2160 @ 60 Hz) with HDR color gives an expansive visual workspace to view creations in detail. Quadro cards are certified with a broad range of professional applications, tested by workstation manufacturers, and backed by a global team of support specialists.

For more info, visit NVIDIA.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.